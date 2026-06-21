A Seoul court is set to deliver its verdict this week on former first lady Kim Keon Hee, who has been indicted over receiving luxury gifts in exchange for job appointments and business favors.

The Seoul Central District Court will hold the sentencing hearing for Kim, the wife of ousted former President Yoon Suk Yeol, on charges of violating a law on the acceptance of bribes for mediation, at 2 p.m. Friday, according to judicial sources Sunday.

Kim was indicted in December on charges of receiving over 100 million won ($65,231) worth of jewelry, including a Van Cleef & Arpels necklace, from the chairman of a construction company between March and May 2022, along with a request for a government position for the businessman's son-in-law.

She also allegedly received a golden turtle ornament from Lee Bae-yong, former head of the National Education Commission, in April that year in exchange for her appointment to the position.

In addition, Kim is suspected of receiving a Dior bag worth 5.4 million won from a pastor in 2022, as well as a Vacheron Constantin watch from an entrepreneur that year. She is also accused of receiving a painting by renowned artist Lee Ufan from a former prosecutor in February 2023.

In a trial hearing last month, special counsel Min Joong-ki's team demanded a 7 1/2-year prison term for Kim, saying she repeatedly used her status as the spouse of the president for transactions for personal interests.

The former first lady has pleaded not guilty, arguing she had received the gifts but they did not involve any specific requests.

In April, an appeals court sentenced Kim to four years in prison in a separate trial on corruption charges. (Yonhap)