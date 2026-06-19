President Lee Jae Myung said Friday that a fundamental reform of the state election watchdog is needed through a constitutional amendment if necessary, after the institution exposed serious flaws in its handling of the recent local elections.

Lee made the remark during a press briefing at Cheong Wa Dae, referring to how the National Election Commission (NEC) did not prepare enough ballot papers for the June 3 local elections, disrupting voting at 26 polling stations.

"The NEC issue is really absurd," he said, noting there is no oversight or checks and balances on the watchdog's operations because it is an independent body. "If necessary, and if the rival parties are of the same opinion, shouldn't there be at least a one-point constitutional amendment regarding the National Election Commission?"

He said his proposal was based on the high probability that any attempt to establish legal oversight and control over the watchdog could be ruled unconstitutional because of its independent status under the Constitution.

He specifically raised the need to change the current method of choosing one of three NEC members recommended by the Supreme Court chief justice as the head of the watchdog.

"If necessary, the president can introduce (a constitutional amendment)," Lee said. "The government will decide its position after watching discussions within political circles."

Later, in a meeting with his top aides, Lee again criticized the NEC, citing negligence and moral hazard as the root of the incident.

"A sweeping legal revision should be expedited to reform the election administration system to a level tantamount to dismantling it while conducting a thorough investigation to prevent a recurrence," Lee noted.

The president also called for "stern responses" to violence reported during ongoing protests in Jamsil, southern Seoul, over ballot paper shortages.

"Peaceful rallies promoting the restoration of sovereign rights should not be criticized but rather protected. But any illegal acts of violence or fake news taking advantage of such rallies should be tracked down to the end and held accountable," the president noted.

When asked if he had plans for a Cabinet reshuffle at the press briefing, Lee said it will come at an appropriate time, given the administration has passed the one-year mark.

Following the local elections, Lee nominated Han Seong-sook, minister of small and medium-sized enterprises, to replace Prime Minister Kim Min-seok.

"We will need to do a Cabinet reshuffle at an appropriate time, on an appropriate scale, but for now, I haven't yet looked in detail at when, for which ministries and to what extent," he said. (Yonhap)