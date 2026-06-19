The Trump administration continues to place North Korea’s denuclearization high on its policy agenda, a senior US State Department official said Thursday.

David Wilezol, deputy assistant secretary of state for Korea, Japan and Mongolia, said at a forum in Washington that discussions on North Korea within the administration remain centered on denuclearization.

He cited a recent fact sheet issued after a summit between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, as well as a joint statement from the Group of Seven summit, saying both reaffirmed commitments to North Korea’s denuclearization.

Wilezol also said Washington is maintaining close bilateral coordination with South Korea and trilateral cooperation with Seoul and Tokyo, adding that statements from such consultations will reflect a shared commitment to denuclearization.

On the possibility of renewed US-North Korea dialogue, Wilezol said the Trump administration has made clear it is ready to engage when North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is prepared for talks.

But he said it remains uncertain whether talks will take place soon, stressing that Washington will continue its “peace through strength” approach. He said this includes enforcing sanctions and working with other countries to counter North Korea’s cyber threats, overseas IT workers and cryptocurrency theft in order to cut off revenue streams for the regime.