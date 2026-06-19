National Assembly Speaker Cho Jeong-sik called for all-out diplomatic measures Friday to ensure the safe return of South Korean vessels stranded in the Strait of Hormuz, following a ceasefire deal reached between the United States and Iran earlier this week.

Cho made the call in a meeting at his office with Foreign Minister Cho Hyun, saying "the war in the Middle East has fortunately come to a halt after 106 days."

"I urge you to take all possible diplomatic measures to ensure that the 24 vessels and their crew members stranded in the Strait of Hormuz can return home safely," the parliamentary speaker said.

He also stressed that South Korea's national interests should be fully protected during follow-up measures after a formal end to the war is declared, adding that the National Assembly will do its part to help ensure the success of the country's pragmatic diplomacy centered on national interests.

A large number of vessels, including 24 South Korea-linked ships, have been stranded in the vital waterway after commercial shipping was largely halted during the war amid threats of missile and drone attacks.

The foreign ministry on Tuesday said the South Korean government has begun consultations with the US, Iran and other relevant countries regarding navigation through the strait. (Yonhap)