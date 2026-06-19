When it comes to choosing a future spouse, cleanliness may matter more than a stable job or a healthy bank account for many young South Koreans, a survey indicated Friday.

Some 32.5 percent of the respondents said cleanliness is the most important lifestyle factor they consider in a potential marriage partner, according to a recent survey by marriage agency Gayeon.

The survey was conducted on 163 unmarried adults, 72 men and 91 women.

Attitudes toward sharing household chores came next at 26.4 percent, followed by organization and tidiness habits at 16.6 percent. Meal patterns accounted for 12.3 percent of responses, while sleep schedules ranked fifth at 9.8 percent.

The findings suggest that many singles are placing greater emphasis on everyday compatibility than on external qualities when evaluating long-term partners.

Experts say seemingly minor differences in daily routines can become recurring sources of conflict once couples begin sharing a home.

Habits such as when to wash dishes, how often to shower after going out, or how frequently to take out the trash may not be particularly noticeable during dating, but can become significant issues after marriage, the survey explained.

A separate survey conducted by Gayeon found that many singles also prefer partners with similar lifestyles.

In a poll of 200 unmarried adults conducted between May 27 and June 14, 47.5 percent said they would prefer a spouse whose daily habits closely resemble their own.

Another 36.5 percent said some differences were acceptable, while 11 percent believed couples could adapt even if their lifestyles differed significantly. Only 3.5 percent said they preferred a partner with very different habits.

The survey also found gender differences.

Men were more likely to emphasize similarity in daily routines, while women showed a slightly more flexible attitude. Among female respondents, the share of those who preferred similar habits and those who said some differences were acceptable differed by only 1 percentage point.

A Gayeon official said lifestyle differences often have a greater impact on marriage than people expect.

"Small differences in daily habits can develop into larger conflicts in married life," the official said. "It is important for couples to discuss and identify areas where they may not be compatible before marriage."

The official added that mutual understanding, consideration and a willingness to adjust to each other are essential foundations for a happy marriage.