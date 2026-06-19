L'Oreal Group said Friday it had unveiled a strategic collaboration with OpenAI at Europe's Viva Technology conference on Thursday, aiming to use artificial intelligence across beauty shopping, research and marketing.

According to the French beauty giant, the collaboration will center on two areas: AI-powered consumer experiences and accelerating innovation across research, product development and content creation.

Consumers will be able to discover and interact with beauty products more naturally through ChatGPT, the group noted.

“At L’Oreal, we believe we can be more demanding of AI to augment our beauty consumers, our metiers such as marketing and research and our employee” said Asmita Dubey, chief digital and marketing officer. “Our collaboration with OpenAI structurally supports this ambition to bring new solutions within beauty vertical.”

L'Oreal brand Maybelline New York plans to offer virtual makeup try-ons within the platform using the company's augmented-reality technology. Other L'Oreal brands, including SkinCeuticals and CeraVe, are joining OpenAI's global advertising pilot, testing AI-driven approaches that link product discovery to purchasing decisions.

On the research side, L'Oreal said it will deploy OpenAI's life sciences reasoning model, GPT-Rosalind, to analyze skin microbiome data, while integrating OpenAI's latest models into CreAItech, its internal generative AI platform, to produce brand-specific images and videos.

The partnership announcement comes as L'Oreal steps up its focus on Korean brands with international growth potential.

The beauty giant entered the Korean market through the acquisition of makeup brand 3CE in 2018, preserving the brand's identity while leveraging its global distribution and marketing network to expand overseas. The brand now operates in nine countries, with particular traction in Southeast Asia and China.

The company added dermocosmetics brand Dr.G to its Korean portfolio in late 2024. Now sold in 13 countries, including Japan, the US and Australia, Dr.G is gradually expanding into Europe and Latin America, building global recognition around its dermatology-based heritage and clinically backed products.