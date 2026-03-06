L'Oreal Korea and Naver said Friday they have signed a strategic partnership to strengthen beauty commerce, collaborating across Naver Shopping, media and new digital services.

The companies aim to build a comprehensive collaboration covering the entire customer shopping journey by utilizing artificial intelligence technologies to enhance shopping features.

The signing ceremony was attended by L'Oreal Korea CEO Rodrigo Pizarro and Lim Hyun-dong, head of Naver’s E-KAM Center.

Under the partnership, the companies plan to expand L'Oreal’s product portfolio on Naver Shopping while jointly planning marketing campaigns and promotions from the outset. They will also aim to optimize brand advertising through Naver’s media channels.

The companies will further strengthen cooperation through Naver Plus Membership and Super Points, while expanding creator commerce collaborations to diversify customer benefits. N Delivery, a service designed to enhance delivery convenience, will also be used to offer a more differentiated shopping experience.

As part of L'Oreal Group’s sustainability program, “L'Oreal for the Future,” the two companies will jointly carry out refill promotions and campaigns to mark World Refill Day on June 16, promoting eco-friendly consumption.

L'Oreal Korea CEO Rodrigo Pizarro said the partnership would combine the strengths of both companies to respond proactively to rapidly changing consumer needs.

“By combining the expertise of both companies, we will continue to present innovative commerce models optimized for the Korean beauty market while delivering differentiated value to customers,” he said.