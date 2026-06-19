The state insurance program will start covering prescriptions for Olumiant tablets, used to treat spot baldness (alopecia areata), for specific severe cases next month, the South Korean government said Friday.

The Ministry of Health and Welfare said the revision for the National Health Insurance benefits will be effective on July 1, regarding the medication baricitinib, acting as an inhibitor of janus kinase.

Patients using this specific product for hair loss treatment can now be covered by their NHI subscription, as opposed to before when one had to shoulder the entire cost.

Under the revised rule, one has to suffer from persistent effects of the alopecia, defined as taking other related medication for at least three months without the SALT (severity of alopecia tool) score dropping by at least 30 percent.

One's SALT score also must be at least 50 points, or have severe visible hair loss such as total loss of eyebrows in cases of scores between 20 and 49.

To receive continued coverage for Olumiant, one must be assessed to have benefitted substantially from the medicine. This is determined by a review after 36 weeks of medication, as well as follow-up reviews every six months.

A patient can be covered for up to two years, and must provide objective data such as medical records and photos of the affected area.

Those who had been taking Olumiant before the revision must submit evidence to prove that they fall under the state requirement. This includes an assessment of the medication's effects at the 36th week of medication. Those who cannot provide the assessment must be reviewed by health authorities. The maximum coverage period for such patients is also two years.