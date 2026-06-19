Minhyuk of Monsta X will put out the solo digital single “Reaching” on Friday, Starship Entertainment has announced.

This marks the first official solo music he is publishing, although he dropped mixtape “Ongshimi,” produced by bandmate Jooheon, in 2019.

The performer portrays taking one step at a time to reach his fans through the modern rock tune. Singer and songwriter Ha Hyunsang participated in the lyrics and melody of the song.

Meanwhile, Monsta X concluded the Latin American leg of “The X: Nexus” tour earlier this month and will begin the North American leg in October. Five members of the six-piece act will visit 10 cities throughout the month, barring I.M, who is fulfilling his compulsory military service.