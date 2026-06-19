South Korea and co-host Mexico went scoreless in the first half of their Group A battle at the FIFA World Cup in western Mexico on Thursday.

The teams traded some jabs without either side landing a big blow in the opening 45 minutes at Estadio Guadalajara in Zapopan.

The winner of this match will win Group A with one match to spare and book a ticket to the knockout stage.

South Korea head coach Hong Myung-bo made one lineup change from the previous match, with wingback Kim Moon-hwan drawing in for Lee Tae-seok. Seol Young-woo, who played as the right back against Czechia, slid over to left, with Kim taking over on the right side.

Goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu, who made some match-saving stops against Czechia, was once again the first-choice custodian. Lee Gi-hyuk, Kim Min-jae and Lee Han-beom started their second straight match together in front of Kim Seung-gyu in the back-three system. Hwang In-beom, named the Man of the Match against Czechia with a goal and an assist, started in midfield with Paik Seung-ho.

Lee Jae-sung and Lee Kang-in were the attacking midfielders behind captain Son Heung-min.

South Korea had their first dangerous look in the 16th minute, with Lee Kang-in floating a pass over the top of the Mexico defense for Son, who beat goalkeeper Raul Rangel to the ball and volleyed it toward the gaping net. Not knowing Son would be ruled offside, Mexico defender Edson Alvarez pulled off an acrobatic overhead clearance off the line.

Some four minutes later, Julian Quinones tested Kim Seung-gyu with a header set up by an inch-perfect cross from Roberto Alvarado, with the South Korean keeper lunging to his right to keep the match goalless.

Seol found himself with the ball behind the defense on the left side of the box in the 41st minute but airmailed his effort. It was South Korea's first shot attempt of the match.

With the clock ticking down, Lee Han-beom's cross nearly connected with Lee Jae-sung in the goalmouth, with the latter fanning on a sliding volley attempt. (Yonhap)