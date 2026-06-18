Unstable incomes, short careers and uncertain futures are pushing some young artists to seek a second act beyond K-pop

More aspiring K-pop idols are retiring in their 20s as unstable incomes, uncertain career prospects and mounting mental strain push many lesser-known artists to leave the industry early.

CLC member Kwon Eun-bin made her retirement official Tuesday, announcing that the girl group's concert in Taipei in July, marking the 11th anniversary of its debut, will be her final activity as a singer.

The 26-year-old first gained public recognition through the survival audition program "Produce 101" before debuting with CLC in 2016. She later pursued acting alongside her music career.

In a post on social media, Kwon reflected on the emotional struggles that ultimately led to her decision.

"Looking back, I spent more time suffering from emptiness and anxiety about the present and future than feeling affection and love for my work," she wrote. "I've decided to leave behind all those negative experiences and emotions and pursue a better and happier future."

Kwon is not alone. A growing number of former idols have recently begun sharing stories of life after K-pop, revealing the economic and psychological challenges that often follow unsuccessful or short-lived careers.

Former Pristin member Jung Eun-woo, 27, announced through social media on June 5 that she had started a new career as a manager at a plastic surgery clinic.

In a separate interview with local media, Jung said she had worked a variety of jobs while trying to support herself financially after her idol career stalled.

"I've done other jobs too. I worked part-time at convenience stores, at clothing stores selling fur products and even briefly at a marketing company," she said. "Even while I was active as an idol, I kept working in between music activities before eventually settling into the medical field."

Former idol Song Chae-ah also spoke candidly about her experiences after leaving the industry in an interview uploaded on May 30 to popular YouTube channel "Iamsazangnim."

Song, who went by the stage name Harin as a member of the girl group Lusty that debuted in 2019, said the group's active career lasted only about six months before the COVID-19 pandemic halted its activities.

"Lusty is listed as having been active until 2021, but in reality, we were only able to work for about half a year in 2019," she said. "Everything came to a stop because of COVID."

Song said most members received little or no income from their idol activities.

While financial difficulties were a constant concern, Song said the greater challenge was the impact on her self-esteem and mental health.

"The biggest issue was the loss of self-esteem," she said. "My mental health suffered a lot because of it. During group activities, I only saw my family three times a year — on New Year's Day, Lunar New Year and Chuseok."

Such stories reflect the harsh reality facing many young singers outside the small number of top-tier acts that dominate the market.

While debuting as an idol remains a dream for many K-pop trainees, the economics of the industry often make it difficult to earn a stable income. Industry estimates suggest that launching a new K-pop group can cost anywhere from 1 billion won ($653,300) to 2 billion won for smaller agencies, while major entertainment companies may spend between 5 billion won and 10 billion won or more. Because agencies typically seek to recover those investments first, many singers receive little or no settlement income during the early part of their careers.

"People see the success stories, but they're the exception rather than the rule," a K-pop agency official said. "Most groups never reach the point where members can rely on idol activities alone for a stable income, so it's not unusual for them to start looking for other career options."