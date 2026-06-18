A human leg found at an Incheon recycling center last week is likely pathological medical waste, police investigating the case said Thursday.

Officials at Incheon Yeonsu Police Station said they are investigating on the assumption that the severed body part was waste discarded after a medical procedure at a hospital.

Police have obtained DNA evidence from a patient who recently had a leg amputated at a local hospital and asked the National Forensic Service to conduct an analysis to determine whether the body part belongs to that patient. If police suspicions are confirmed, investigators will look further into why the amputated leg was discarded with other waste.

Medical waste must be disposed of separately in government-designated containers under the Wastes Control Act. The discovery of the body part at the Southern Regional Resource Recovery Center in Incheon on June 10 prompted a police investigation.

A recent NFS analysis found that the body part appears to have belonged to an adult between 161 and 165 centimeters tall, not a child, as had initially been speculated.

The discovery of the left leg sparked speculation online, prompting police on Tuesday to warn against spreading groundless rumors about the incident.