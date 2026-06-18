Cortis garnered 100 million plays on Spotify with “Redred” on Tuesday, according to label Big Hit Music on Thursday.

The rookie boy group achieved the feat in 57 days, the fastest time for a song from a boy group that debuted in the past five years, the company said.

The quintet has not even been around for a year, but has already amassed 800 million streams on the platform with 13 tracks.

“Redred” fronted its second EP “Greengreen,” and the single ranked at No. 94 on Spotify’s Weekly Top Songs Global in its seventh week on the chart, after peaking at No. 61. The EP ranked at No. 50 on the Billboard 200 in its fifth week, after debuting at No. 3.

Cortis is slated to launch its first tour next month, with 14 shows in nine cities.