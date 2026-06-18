North Korea has held a commemorative event to mark an annual observance dedicated to people with disabilities, state media reported Thursday.

North Korea held its annual Day of Persons with Disabilities observance event at the Sci-Tech Complex in Pyongyang on Wednesday, according to the Korean Central News Agency.

Attended by public welfare officials and families of disabled people, various support programs were introduced at the event, with awards handed down to those who have participated in various sponsorship programs.

The country has annually held such events since adopting a law on the protection of persons with disabilities in 2003, with June 18 designated as the day of observance.

In a separate article, the KCNA said public awareness of issues involving disabled people has increased while highlighting policies aimed at supporting their education, medical care and employment.

The report also noted the activities of organizations for disabled artists and athletes in the North, including the Korean Art Association of the Disabled and the Korean Sports Association for the Disabled.

"Measures are being taken for the disabled to make them receive education and sufficient medical assistance through advanced methods in conformity with their physical conditions and enjoy the rights to work," the report said. (Yonhap)