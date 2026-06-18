Lee Jung-hoo of the San Francisco Giants has gone deep for the first time in more than a month.

Lee belted his fourth home run of the season to help the Giants defeat the Atlanta Braves 7-2 at Truist Park in Atlanta on Wednesday. The game had been suspended due to rain Tuesday and resumed the following day in the bottom of the second inning, with the Giants up 3-2.

The South Korean outfielder had driven in the game's first run with a sacrifice fly in the top of the first Tuesday.

Then in his second trip to the plate after Wednesday's resumption, Lee popped out to the Braves' Korean shortstop, Kim Ha-seong, to lead off the top of the third.

In the fifth, Lee went back-to-back with Rafael Devers, following Devers' solo shot with a solo blast of his own off left-handed pitcher Dylan Dodd.

Lee hammered a first-pitch sinker that hung over the middle of the plate and drove it 373 feet into the seats in right field at a launch angle of 23 degrees. The ball left Lee's bat at 102.6 mph.

It was Lee's first homer since his inside-the-park home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers on May 14. The last conventional home run by Lee had come on April 24 against the Miami Marlins.

Lee, who flied out to center in the eighth, finished the game 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a run. He carried a .331 batting average into the regularly scheduled game against the Braves later Wednesday.

In the first game, Kim went 0-for-3 with a walk as his batting average dipped to .085. He only has five hits in 59 at-bats across 18 games this season and was not in the lineup for Wednesday's nightcap. (Yonhap)