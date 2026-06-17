President Lee Jae Myung pledged South Korea’s readiness to help strengthen Canada’s security capabilities during talks with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Seoul’s presidential office said Wednesday.

Lee met Carney on Tuesday on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in Evian, France, where the two leaders agreed to strengthen strategic cooperation in defense, security, energy and critical minerals, according to the presidential office.

“Amid a reshaping of the global order, South Korea, as a defense industry powerhouse, is ready to actively contribute to strengthening Canada’s security capabilities based on trust,” Lee was quoted as saying during the meeting.

Carney responded that Canada places importance on building cooperative ties with South Korea and proposed continuing discussions on related matters, Seoul said.

The exchange drew attention as South Korea’s Hanwha Ocean is competing with Germany’s Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems for Canada’s next-generation submarine project, estimated to be worth up to 60 trillion won ($40 billion).

The two leaders agreed on the need to build stable energy supply chains between the two countries and expand mutually beneficial cooperation in crude oil, liquefied natural gas and critical minerals.

They pledged to make greater use of South Korea’s strengths in advanced industries and Canada’s rich natural resources and technological capabilities, the presidential office said.

Lee and Carney also discussed regional and global issues, including recent developments in the Middle East, and agreed to seek practical and concrete ways to contribute to peace, prosperity and the resolution of international challenges.

In opening remarks, Lee highlighted the historical foundation of bilateral ties, saying South Korea and Canada have maintained a “deep bond” since the 1950-53 Korean War.

“We owe Canada a great debt,” Lee said. “Today, as like-minded countries, we have become partners that can help each other.”

He added that bilateral relations have continued to develop and that the two sides should discuss “more concrete” areas of cooperation.

Carney said the partnership between the two countries has continued to grow since his visit to South Korea for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, in October 2025.

“The partnership between our two countries has continued to grow,” Carney said, adding that Canada and South Korea have strengthened cooperation in areas including defense, investment and culture.