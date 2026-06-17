The Korean drama drew 21 million views during the latest tracking period, while "My Royal Nemesis" and "The Wonderfools" also remained in the global Top 10

Netflix Korean original "Teach You a Lesson" continues to dominate the streamer's global charts.

According to Netflix's Tudum top 10 rankings, the series generated 21 million views during the June 8-14 tracking period, securing the No. 1 spot on Netflix's weekly list of most-watched non-English TV series for a second consecutive week. The drama premiered June 5.

The title also demonstrated significant international reach, ranking in the top 10 across 91 countries, including Australia, Brazil, France, Germany, India, Mexico, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The 10-episode series centers on the fictional Educational Rights Protection Bureau, an agency tasked with intervening in troubled schools. Through its investigations, the bureau tackles school bullying, false accusations against teachers and students, abusive parents and broader systemic issues within the education system.

Elsewhere on the chart, SBS drama "My Royal Nemesis" claimed the no. 2 position among Netflix's most-watched non-English TV titles during the same period. The series drew 2.7 million views and has remained on the ranking for six consecutive weeks.

Netflix original "The Wonderfools," starring Cha Eun-woo and Park Eun-bin, also maintained a presence on the global chart, landing at No. 8 with 1.3 million views. The fantasy superhero series has now spent five consecutive weeks in the Top 10.