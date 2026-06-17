Period: Joseon

Materials: Ceramics, white porcelain

Category: Flower vase

Dimensions: 26.5 cm tall

This 18th-century white porcelain vase is a rare example of elaborate craftsmanship in Joseon ceramics. The vessel consists of two parts, with an openwork outer layer encasing a cylindrical inner jar. A vine motif encircles the neck, while a relief design of a ceremonial scepter (yeouidumun) appears near the foot. The body is densely decorated with an intricate openwork peony pattern. Covered with a thin, pale blue glaze, the vase displays a remarkably clean and refined surface. While Joseon white porcelain is typically celebrated for its restrained simplicity, this piece stands out for its highly decorative design. Its exceptional workmanship and superior glaze quality suggest it was produced for use at the Joseon royal court.