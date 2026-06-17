A South Korean two-way prospect has signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks, forgoing a domestic league draft where he was projected as a top-three pick.

The Diamondbacks announced Tuesday that they have landed the 18-year-old player Eom Jun-sang during their international signing period. MLB.com reported that Eom agreed to a signing bonus of around US$1.5 million.

Eom's Seoul-based agency, Leeco Sports Agency, also confirmed the teenager's signing.

"I'm really honored to have a chance to pursue my dream of playing in Major League Baseball," Eom said in a statement released by Leeco. "I want to thank the Arizona Diamondbacks organization for this great opportunity. I still have a lot of work to do, and I will take it one step at a time to reach the big leagues."

Eom has excelled as a shortstop and a pitcher for both Duksoo High School in Seoul and South Korea's junior national team.

So far in 2026 for his school, Eom has batted .317/.443/.556 with three home runs and 20 RBIs in 18 games. On the mound, the right-hander has pitched to a 2.77 ERA and a 1-1 record in five outings covering 12 2/3 innings. He has had 15 strikeouts against only one walk.

At the 2025 U18 Baseball World Cup, Eom was South Korea's primary shortstop but also made two pitching appearances. He collected a save and seven strikeouts over 3 2/3 shutout innings. He allowed only two hits, both singles, and didn't walk anyone.

MLB.com said Eom attended a signing ceremony Tuesday afternoon at the Diamondbacks' home, Chase Field in Phoenix, and took batting practice with players of the big league club -- even launching a few home runs to celebrate his signing.

Eom is viewed as a solid defender at shortstop with great arm strength that helps him on the mound as well.

According to MLB.com, the Diamondbacks believe Eom has some extra-base power to tap into, though he profiles more as a contact-first type.

Eom has touched 153 kilometers per hour with his fastball. Eom also throws a slider and a splitter.

Eom will now try to become only the second South Korean to play for the Diamondbacks, after former All-Star closer Kim Byung-hyun, who helped them win the 2001 World Series title.

Current Samsung Lions pitcher Kim Jae-yoon was a catching prospect in the Diamondbacks minor leagues from 2009 to 2012.

Eom had been widely regarded as one of the best high school players eligible for the upcoming Korea Baseball Organization draft class but instead became the second South Korean teen prospect to sign with an MLB club this year.

In May, Gwangju Jeil High School pitcher Park Chan-min signed with the Philadelphia Phillies for a reported bonus of $1.2 million, the largest bonus of any pitcher in the 2026 international class. (Yonhap)