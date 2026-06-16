A recent controversy involving IVE's Jang Won-young during an airport identity verification check has prompted Korea Airports Corporation to strengthen guidance on passenger screening procedures.

Korea Airports Corporation said Monday it will step up efforts to inform travelers about identity verification procedures, including by posting related information on its website.

The K-pop star drew criticism online after a video showed her lowering her mask only briefly while undergoing an identity check by a security officer at Gimpo International Airport before departing for Shanghai on May 30.

The corporation has since received a growing number of civil complaints criticizing both Jang's conduct during the identity check and the airport staff's handling of the screening.

Many of the complaints also called for clearer standards and official guidance on identity verification procedures at the airport's international departure terminal, according to a local news report.

The corporation maintained that all 14 airports it operates nationwide, including Gimpo Airport, conduct identity checks in full compliance with the Aviation Security Standard Procedures.

"Passengers are verbally instructed to remove face-covering items such as hats, masks and sunglasses during identity checks. If security personnel are unable to clearly verify a passenger's identity, they may ask the passenger to remove those items completely," an official told a local news outlet.