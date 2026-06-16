NCT Dream will have a fan meeting in Incheon later this summer to celebrate its 10th anniversary, its label SM Entertainment announced Monday.

At the event, titled "The Sweet Dream Hotel" and slated for Aug. 22-23, the six members of the NCT subunit will take on the role of hoteliers and greet their fans.

The two-day fan meetup will be the group's first outing since Mark left the team. Mark struck out on his own in early April, after his exclusive contract expired.

The event comes after the group wrapped up its fourth international tour, “The Dream Show: Future The Dream,” in March with sold-out shows in Seoul. The six-night run drew 66,000 fans and was livestreamed in 86 cities worldwide.