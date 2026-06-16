With a couple of injured players back on the field Monday, South Korea trained as a full squad for the first time since arriving in their World Cup base camp in western Mexico.

Defender Kim Tae-hyeon and midfielder Bae Jun-ho were both full participants in the training session at Chivas Verde Valle in Zapopan, near Guadalajara, with the Taegeuk Warriors gearing up for their second Group A match against Mexico.

The kickoff is at 7 p.m. Thursday (local time) at Estadio Guadalajara, or 10 a.m. Friday (South Korean time).

Bae had been sidelined since suffering an ankle injury during a friendly against Trinidad and Tobago on May 30 in Utah. Kim picked up an ankle injury of his own while training last Tuesday for the group stage match against Czechia.

National team officials initially ruled Kim out of the remainder of the group stage, but the center back has recovered to a point where he will be available against Mexico.

He is one of just two left-footed center backs on the team, along with Lee Gi-hyuk. With Kim not available, Lee played the full match against Czechia. Kim now gives South Korea an extra option on the left side of the defense in the back-three formation.

Bae has been a bit slower in his recovery, and officials said he is still having a little trouble making quick turns.

An attacking midfielder with offensive creativity, Bae had been among the sharpest South Korean players during the Utah training camp prior to his injury. A healthy version of Bae will add some depth to South Korea's attacking midfield corps, currently led by playmakers, such as Lee Kang-in and Lee Jae-sung.

Only the first 15 minutes of Monday's session were open to media, with the players jogging and stretching. Tactical work took place behind closed doors, a common practice in the days leading up to a World Cup match.

Both South Korea and Mexico won their opening matches, and Thursday's winner will be in a prime position to progress to the knockout phase as the Group A winner. (Yonhap)