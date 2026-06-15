President Lee Jae Myung on Monday invited Pope Leo XIV to visit South Korea next year on the occasion of the country's hosting of World Youth Day 2027, a presidential office said.

Lee offered the invitation during his meeting with the pope at the Vatican, held during the president's visit to the Holy See as part of his broader trip to Europe.

The two leaders agreed to cooperate closely to ensure a successful hosting of World Youth Day 2027, and Lee "officially invited Pope Leo XIV to visit South Korea on that occasion," national security adviser Wi Sung-lac said in a press briefing.

Lee also sought the Holy See's support for his administration's efforts to build peace on the Korean Peninsula.

Later in the day, Lee also met Pietro Parolin, the Vatican's secretary of state.