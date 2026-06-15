President Lee Jae Myung on Monday pledged continued efforts to engage North Korea, saying peaceful coexistence is the only path to mutual prosperity for the two Koreas.

Lee, who is currently on a state visit to Europe, made the remarks in a written congratulatory message sent to a ceremony marking the 26th anniversary of the first inter-Korean summit, held at the Kim Dae-jung Library at Yonsei University in Seoul. The message was read by Presidential Chief of Staff Kang Hoon-sik.

“The government is carrying forward the spirit of the June 15 South-North Joint Declaration through action, not words,” Lee said. “As the two Koreas did 26 years ago, we will do our utmost so that the two sides can sit face to face again and continue dialogue.”

The June 15 South-North Joint Declaration was adopted by then-President Kim Dae-jung and then-North Korean leader Kim Jong-il after the first inter-Korean summit, held in Pyongyang from June 13-15, 2000.

Lee said the summit and the declaration marked the starting point for peaceful coexistence on the Korean Peninsula.

“The declaration was a promise to develop inter-Korean relations and move toward peaceful unification through exchanges and cooperation, based on understanding and respect for each other,” Lee said. “Although that promise has not been fully implemented, we cannot give up on that path.”

He said peaceful coexistence is the only way for both Koreas to achieve mutual prosperity, adding that peace on the peninsula serves the common interests not only of the two Koreas, but also of Northeast Asia and the wider world.

Lee also cited measures his administration has taken toward North Korea since taking office.

“Since the launch of the government, we have suspended loudspeaker broadcasts toward North Korea and led civic groups to stop sending anti-Pyongyang leaflets across the border,” Lee said.

He also said the government had announced three principles — respecting North Korea’s system, not pursuing unification by absorption and refraining from hostile acts — in an effort to ease tensions on the Korean Peninsula and lay the groundwork for peaceful coexistence.

Lee acknowledged that efforts to reopen dialogue with Pyongyang have yet to produce tangible results.

“We humbly recognize that despite our government’s efforts to resume dialogue and cooperation, the door to inter-Korean dialogue has not easily opened,” Lee said.

Still, he said the government would not give up because of temporary difficulties.

“We cannot be disappointed, sit down or give up because of difficulties at one point in time,” Lee said. “Even if there are temporary ups and downs, I believe we can resolve them if we gather our wisdom together.”

Lee also said South Korea should turn changes in the international situation surrounding the peninsula into new opportunities for shared prosperity.

“The government will not stop its efforts for peace and coexistence on the Korean Peninsula,” Lee said. “We will not stop our efforts for communication, coexistence and cooperation.”