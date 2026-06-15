Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton captured his first win of the 2026 season Sunday, winning the Spanish Grand Prix at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya for the 106th victory of his career.

The 41-year-old Ferrari driver crossed the finish line in 1:32:28.105 after completing the 66-lap race, ending a nearly two-year wait since his last victory at the Belgian Grand Prix in July 2024.

It was also Hamilton's first win since joining Scuderia Ferrari following his move from Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team last year.

George Russell finished second for Mercedes, while Lando Norris of McLaren Formula 1 Team placed third, marking the first time since the 1968 United States Grand Prix that three British drivers swept an F1 podium.

Championship leader Kimi Antonelli, who had won five straight races entering the weekend, retired on Lap 62 with an electrical issue and finished 16th.

Hamilton started second behind pole-sitter Russell and opted for soft tires while much of the field started on mediums in track temperatures above 50 degrees Celsius.

The strategy paid off as Hamilton moved into the lead on Lap 38 after Antonelli pitted. A Virtual Safety Car on Lap 41 allowed Hamilton to make a perfectly timed third pit stop and retain the lead.

Antonelli's race unraveled late while battling Russell, as his car suddenly lost power before forcing him out.

Hamilton then held off Russell's late push to secure his long-awaited first victory of the season.

With the win, Hamilton climbed to second in the driver standings with 115 points, behind Antonelli at 156, while Russell sits third with 106.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)