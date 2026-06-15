Kim Hyo-joo and Choi Hye-jin narrowly missed out on the title at the Dow Championship after surrendering the lead in the final round of the LPGA Tour event on Sunday.

Kim and Choi carded a 5-under 65 in the fourth and final round at Midland Country Club in Midland, recording five birdies in the tournament, which carries a purse of $3.3 million.

The South Korean duo had held the outright lead through the third round, but finished at 15-under 265 overall after being overtaken on the final day by the American pairing of Gina Kim and Yana Wilson, settling for a runner-up finish.

Kim and Wilson delivered a dramatic comeback victory, shooting 8-under on Sunday behind one eagle and six birdies to finish at 17-under 263 and claim the championship.

It marked the first LPGA Tour victory for both players.

The Dow Championship is the LPGA Tour's only official team event, with players competing in two-person teams. The first and third rounds are played in alternate-shot (foursomes) format, while the second and final rounds use the four-ball format, where each player plays her own ball and the lower score on each hole counts toward the team total.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)