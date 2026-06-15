Gift bags handed out to those attending BTS’ Busan concerts have quickly appeared on secondhand trading platforms, prompting anger among fans after some concertgoers failed to receive them.

Posts offering the bags for resale on platforms such as Karrot and Bungaejangter, as well as on social media, appeared soon after the BTS “World Tour Arirang” concerts at Busan Asiad Main Stadium held Friday and Saturday.

The bags were given to fans as welcome gifts during the concerts.

Packaged in a transparent bag, the set included shower towels, an umbrella, Laneige sheet masks, “7” and “613” perfumes designed by BTS, photo cards and a handwritten card from the members. A cushion foundation from makeup brand TirTir was also included in the bags handed out Saturday.

“This time, we prepared the gifts with all our hearts,” Jungkook wrote on the group’s live-viewing platform before Friday’s concert. “Every member opened their wallet to choose the presents one by one. We hope everyone gets the gifts.”

Within hours, however, some of the gift bags were listed for resale. Prices ranged from around 140,000 won to as high as 500,000 won ($92 to $330). Most listings were priced between 200,000 won and 250,000 won.

Some fans did not receive their bags at Friday's concert due to shortages that delayed entry and pushed the concert back by more than an hour.

Hybe officials later said the gifts would be delivered to those who did not receive them at the venue.

“You should be ashamed. Not everyone got the gift bag. What are you doing?” one user wrote on X in response to a resale post.

Another user wrote, “This is ridiculous. How could you sell a gift your boyfriend gave you?”

The backlash reflects how BTS fans often treat such gifts not only as merchandise, but as personal tokens from the artists — making resale feel, to many fans, like a breach of trust rather than a simple secondhand transaction.