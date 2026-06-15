China's ability to militarily strike Australia ​will grow markedly over the next decade, though the most immediate threats will come through cyberattacks and the cutting ‌of undersea communications cables, a report from the Lowy Institute think tank said Monday.

A new long-range stealth bomber currently under development and the possible deployment of ‌missiles and aircraft to bases closer to Australia could "quickly and dramatically" increase the long-term threat, the Sydney-based non-partisan think tank said.

"China has actively sought basing arrangements in Pacific Island nations since ⁠at least 2018. Any such base would bring central Australia within bomber combat range and allow attacks to be mounted more frequently," the report said.

Near-term threats do not require ⁠conventional weapons, as China possesses strong capabilities to disrupt Australia's maritime trade through chokepoints in the Indonesian archipelago.

The report said China can already strike ​northern Australia with missiles deployed to its South China Sea outposts.

The Chinese Embassy ‌in Australia did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

China is Australia's ‌largest trading partner, ‌accounting for almost a third of Australia's exports. Diplomatic relations deteriorated ‌after 2018 over several issues, with Beijing imposing ​sanctions on Australian exports, but ties have improved since the Labor government returned to power ⁠in 2022.

However, Australia remains wary of China's expanding influence in the Pacific as Canberra pursues security deals with Pacific nations to prevent Beijing from establishing any permanent military presence in the ⁠region. The southern ​Pacific has long been considered ⁠within the sphere of influence of Australia and its ally, the US.

"China's military build-up is ​reshaping the Indo-Pacific balance of power in ways that affect Australian security regardless of China's ability to strike Australian territory," the Lowy Institute said.

Within the strategically ⁠located Pacific, the Solomon Islands is seen by analysts ⁠as the ⁠nation ‌with the closest ties to Beijing after signing a security pact with China in 2022, prompting concern from the US and intensifying Australia's diplomatic efforts.

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Matthew Wale, ​on an official trip to Australia earlier this month, said his country would negotiate a comprehensive strategic treaty with Australia and review the China security agreement. (Reuters)