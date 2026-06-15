Rainbow Robotics, the robot maker controlled by Samsung Electronics, has placed its mobile dual-arm robot RB-Y1 inside a Coupang fulfillment center, where the e-commerce company is running a trial to see whether the machine can handle warehouse work, according to a report Sunday by ETNews.

The test checks how reliably the robot runs and how efficiently it sorts and moves goods, ETNews said, citing industry sources. A large order is expected to follow if the robot passes.

None of the three companies has confirmed the pilot publicly.

The move marks RB-Y1's first reported step from the lab onto a live commercial floor. Until now the robot has gone mainly to universities and research centers, along with factory trials at parent Samsung and at Toyota.

RB-Y1 is not a walking humanoid. It has two arms on a wheeled base, so it can move quickly while copying the motions of a human torso. With a payload of about three kilograms per arm, early work is likely to mean lighter picking and sorting rather than heavy lifting.

The draw for Coupang is cost. Robots can cut labor and also lower a warehouse operator's exposure under the Serious Accidents Punishment Act, the Korean law that holds executives criminally liable for fatal workplace accidents.

The company has spent heavily on automation, including more than $84 million in global AI startups since 2023.

It swung to a $242 million operating loss in the first quarter, its largest in more than four years, though that result was driven largely by a one-off compensation program tied to a customer data breach rather than by operating costs.

Meanwhile, Rainbow Robotics is widening its reach. It is in talks to supply CJ Logistics, with which it signed a robot-development agreement last year.

Samsung raised its stake to 35 percent and absorbed Rainbow Robotics as a subsidiary in 2024 for 267 billion won ($176 million), naming robotics one of its next growth areas.