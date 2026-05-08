Samsung Electronics is expanding staffing for its robotics control tower as the South Korean tech giant seeks to expand its robot business, industry sources said Friday.

The company’s device experience division is set to close applications Friday for an internal hiring drive for its future robotics promotion team, a unit established late last year after Samsung became the largest shareholder in Rainbow Robotics.

Samsung recently held briefing sessions for employees to explain the unit’s role and projects as part of efforts to attract talent, the sources said.

The organization currently oversees Samsung’s next-generation robotics initiatives, including humanoid robot development.

The hiring push follows comments made during Samsung’s first-quarter earnings call, when the company outlined plans to strengthen internal robotics capabilities.

“We are securing capabilities to directly develop customized components through the internalization of key robotics parts,” Samsung Electronics CFO Park Soon-cheol said during the call. “We plan to first develop manufacturing robots and later expand into home and retail sectors.”

A Samsung Electronics official said the company was continuing to strengthen its robotics business and seeking to secure talent to reinforce its long-term strategy.

Samsung is also conducting a parallel recruitment drive for AI transformation roles spanning strategy, project management and software development, as it pushes to accelerate its transition into an AI-focused company.