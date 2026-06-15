South Korea's tourism agency said Monday it will offer discounts on express and intercity bus fares to foreign visitors to encourage travel beyond the capital region.

The Korea Tourism Organization will provide a 5,000 won ($3.3) discount per person to 8,000 foreign visitors who use express or intercity buses to travel to regional destinations, for a month starting Monday.

The initiative, in partnership with travel platforms Klook and Go Hanpass, aims to improve access to regional transport and ease the concentration of foreign tourists in the Seoul metropolitan area, officials said.

Go Hanpass will offer additional discount coupons to bus users, while Klook will provide free eSIM services to improve convenience for travelers.

"We will continue public-private partnership promotions so that inbound visitors can experience the diverse attractions of regional areas by using local transport networks such as buses and railways," the agency said in a release. (Yonhap)