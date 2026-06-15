South Korea will hold a Korean culture expo in Paris this week to promote exports of Korean cultural content, food, beauty products, fashion and tourism, officials said Monday.

The "K-Expo France 2026" will run from Tuesday to Friday in the French capital as part of South Korea-hosted events to mark the 140th anniversary of diplomatic ties with France.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, in collaboration with several other ministries, has held the K-Expo in various countries since 2022 to boost the overseas expansion of Korean firms by linking cultural content with related industries, such as agriculture, fisheries and cosmetics.

Major companies and institutions will showcase various Korean consumer products, as well as artificial intelligence and immersive content technologies, at the Palais des Congres from Tuesday to Thursday, according to the ministry.

Global streaming giant Netflix will jointly operate a pavilion with companies and institutions that have used the intellectual property of its hit Korean original series, including "KPop Demon Hunters," "Squid Game" and "Culinary Class Wars," for sales and promotion.

The Korea Tourism Organization will recreate elements, such as subway spaces and hiking trails, to promote Korea's four seasons and will also operate an aircraft seat experience zone in collaboration with Korean Air.

Visitors will be able to sample products at a convenience store-style K-food experience zone featuring various items, such as "Han River instant noodles," instant ramen cooked and eaten outdoors using automated machines along the river, and vegan kimchi. Additional exhibition areas will promote Korean seafood products, cosmetics, books and Nongshim food brands.

CJ ENM and 11 tech firms will participate in an AI-based film and animation experience zone, while exhibitions will include augmented reality book content and digital displays showcasing collaborations between French luxury fashion houses, such as Louis Vuitton, and Korean high-end craft brands.

On Thursday and Friday, there will be a series of side events, including a cooking show focused on Korean seafood, a talk program by actor Ryu Soo-young on Korean cuisine, Korean-style skin care demonstrations, lectures by Korean authors and K-pop dance events. A business matchmaking program involving 46 companies in the content and beauty sectors will also be held.

A K-pop concert, one of the main events marking the 140th anniversary of diplomatic ties, will take place Wednesday. The lineup includes Taemin, Monsta X, Hearts2Hearts, NCT Wish, Stella Jang and 82Major. The concert will begin with a commemorative ceremony attended by the culture ministers of both countries, followed by performances featuring songs beloved in both Korea and France.

Culture, Sports and Tourism Minister Chae Whi-young will visit Paris on the occasion of the expo to inspect the expo site and meet with the French culture minister and heads of major cultural and arts institutions to discuss bilateral issues.

"The event would serve as a meaningful opportunity to introduce diverse aspects of Korean culture to France, which has maintained cultural exchanges with Korea for 140 years," Chae said in a release. (Yonhap)