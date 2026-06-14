President Lee Jae Myung on Sunday called for stronger support for peace efforts on the Korean Peninsula and invited young people from around the world to attend the 2027 World Youth Day in Seoul, saying the gathering could serve as a symbol of reconciliation beyond borders and conflict.

Lee made the remarks during a special Mass for peace and solidarity at the Basilica of St. Paul Outside the Walls in Vatican City, part of his visit to the Holy See following his attendance at the G7 summit and a state visit to Italy.

The event was presided over by Cardinal Lazarus You Heung-sik, the first Korean to head a Vatican dicastery as prefect of the Dicastery for the Clergy.

Referring to World Youth Day, which is scheduled to take place in Seoul next year, Lee expressed hope that young people from across the globe would be able to participate regardless of political and geographic divisions.

"I hope young people from around the world will be able to gather in Seoul beyond the constraints of front lines, barbed-wire fences and national borders," Lee said. "The Korean government will do its utmost to support the event."

World Youth Day, one of the Catholic Church's largest international gatherings, is expected to bring hundreds of thousands of young pilgrims to Seoul and surrounding areas. The event was awarded to Seoul by the Vatican and will mark the first time the gathering is held in South Korea.

Lee also called on the Vatican to continue playing a constructive role in efforts to promote peace and dialogue on the Korean Peninsula.

"The international community has long hoped for peace and reconciliation on the Korean Peninsula, and Korea has continued to strive to meet those expectations," he said. "I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the Holy See for its unwavering interest and support."

Addressing global conflicts, Lee noted that wars in Ukraine and the Middle East continue to deepen international uncertainty and division.

"The Korean Peninsula is not free from this reality," he said. "The North and South, which once spoke of peace and prosperity together, have returned to an era of division and confrontation."

Lee cited the June 15 Joint Declaration signed by the two Koreas in 2000 as a historic turning point that demonstrated the possibility of dialogue and cooperation.

"I firmly believe that the spark of hope ignited then is still alive today," he said.

The president said his administration has pursued measures to ease tensions since taking office, including halting anti-North Korea leaflet campaigns and loudspeaker broadcasts along the border.

"We will continue efforts to prevent accidental military clashes and restore trust between the two Koreas," Lee said. "We also plan to do everything we can to move beyond the armistice and build a sustainable peace regime."

Lee's visit to the Vatican followed a stop in Florence, where he met Tuscany Gov. Eugenio Giani and toured the Uffizi Galleries, one of Italy's most renowned museums.

The National Museum of Korea and the Uffizi Galleries signed a memorandum of understanding during the visit, opening discussions on future exhibition exchanges that could bring masterpieces such as Leonardo da Vinci's "Annunciation" and Sandro Botticelli's "The Birth of Venus" to Korea.