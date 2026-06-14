SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won stressed the need for employees to utilize personal artificial intelligence agents in line with the group's efforts to accelerate AI transformation, the business group said Sunday.

"This is the moment the group needs to pursue AI transformation at full speed in all directions," Chey was quoted as saying during the New Icheon Forum, the conglomerate's business event, held last week, emphasizing the need to adopt the so-called one-person, one-agent initiative.

AI agents refer to personalized AI assistant services tailored to individual users' work needs.

"We need AI services that truly help us with our work, which can lead to improvements in the performance of our entire organization," Chey said. "I will also create countless agents and seek communication with management and employees across different affiliates."

Chey added the core of AI transformation can be defined as operational improvement.

"The strength to overcome various challenges and seize future opportunities comes from operational improvement capabilities," Chey said. "Through operational improvement driven by AX, we need to strengthen our fundamentals and execution capabilities," he added.

The SK chairman added the conglomerate possesses key assets for the AI era, encompassing memory chips, data centers and energy, noting the business group needs to fully utilize such capabilities.

"If we do not implement comprehensive AX at full speed, the golden opportunity we are facing now will not come again," Chey said, calling on executives to maintain a sense of urgency. (Yonhap)