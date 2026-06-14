An off-duty police officer rescued an elderly woman from a burning house in a rural village in South Jeolla Province last month.

The National Police Agency on Friday posted a video of the rescue by Capt. Yu Myeong-jae, who went to the site of the fire in Gongsan-myeon village in Naju on May 25 while he was off duty.

As other residents evacuated, Capt. Yu heard there was someone still inside one of the houses and went in.

"There was an elderly lady inside, so I hastily got her out," said Yu, who is an officer with the Gongsan substation of the Naju Police Station.

The woman in her 80s did not sustain severe injuries, and firefighters were able to extinguish the fire soon afterward.

"I only did what I had to do as a police officer, and the attention is a little embarrassing," Yu said. "I'm just glad nothing happened."

The incident has drawn praise from people across the country, as citizens expressed gratitude and admiration for the captain.