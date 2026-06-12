South Korea and Britain signed a revised nuclear cooperation protocol Friday and discussed ways to deepen their global strategic partnership, Seoul's foreign ministry said.

First Vice Foreign Minister Park Yoon-joo met with British Indo-Pacific Minister Seema Malhotra in Seoul, where they exchanged views on bilateral ties and regional issues.

The two sides signed the revised protocol amending a bilateral agreement on the peaceful use of nuclear energy that entered into force in 1991. The ministry said the revisions update provisions on nuclear safeguards and physical protection to reflect current international standards.

They also reaffirmed their commitment to advancing cooperation under the two countries' global strategic partnership across trade, investment, security, defense and cultural exchanges.

Park also conveyed Seoul's concerns over Britain's planned new steel safeguard measures, stressing the need to minimize negative impacts on South Korean companies and the global trading system. (Yonhap)