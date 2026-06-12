A Seoul court ordered election authorities to provide details on the disposal of a ballot storage container from a polling station in Songpa-gu, after finding that the container had been discarded despite an earlier request to preserve it as evidence.

The Seoul Eastern District Court on Friday partially granted an additional evidence preservation request filed by Kim Jeong-cheol, a senior member of the minor Reform Party who ran in the Seoul mayoral election.

Kim had previously asked the court to preserve the ballot storage container, which held 1,900 ballots from the polling station in Jamsil 7-dong, along with its packaging materials. However, the Songpa District Election Commission informed the court that the container had already been discarded.

The court had earlier ordered the evidence preserved and conducted an on-site inspection of the polling station, only to find that the container was no longer there.

Following the disposal, Kim filed an additional request to preserve records related to the process, including documents showing how and when the container was removed.

Under the court’s order, the Songpa District Election Commission must submit information identifying the waste disposal company that received the container, the date it was handed over, the date it was destroyed, and, if it has not yet been destroyed, its current location.

The court also granted a request to preserve surveillance footage showing the removal of the ballot storage container and related packaging materials. The footage must cover the period from 6 a.m. on June 9 to 3 p.m. on June 10.

However, the court rejected separate requests to inspect ballots and ballot boxes stored at Olympic Park, saying there was no need to preserve additional evidence related to those materials.

The case is one of several election-related legal challenges filed following the Seoul mayoral election, with Kim seeking to clarify how voting materials were handled after the disposal of the ballot storage container came to light.