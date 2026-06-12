Sources say the group is preparing around three new songs ahead of its first world tour in nine years

Big Bang is expected to return with a physical single featuring around two to three new songs as part of its 20th-anniversary comeback in August, industry sources said Wednesday.

While the group has already hinted at new music and a world tour this year, sources told The Korea Herald that a single release currently appears more likely than a full-length album.

"Big Bang will likely release new songs in a single format with around three tracks," one source said on condition of anonymity. The source added, however, that the plans remain subject to change depending on the artists' schedule and future circumstances.

Similarly, another industry source said a physical single seems more realistic than an LP given the group's timeline.

"Big Bang performed at Coachella in April, and Taeyang released his fourth solo full-length album the following month," the source said. "With the world tour scheduled to begin in August, there is only a limited window to complete a larger project."

YG Entertainment, the group's agency, declined to comment. Galaxy Corp., the agency managing G-Dragon's individual promotions, said it was unaware of specific plans regarding a new release.

If confirmed, the project would mark Big Bang's first release since "Still Life" in April 2022.

The release date is expected to fall around the group's debut anniversary on Aug. 19. G-Dragon appeared to hint at this possibility during a feature via a phone call on Epik High's YouTube show "Epikase," featuring Taeyang, on May 14.

During the show, Taeyang confirmed that Big Bang was working on a new album and said the songs needed to be completed as soon as possible.