Big Bang is set to launch a global tour in August to mark its 20th debut anniversary, the group revealed during its performance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

The group took the stage at Coachella’s Outdoor Theatre in Indio, California, marking its second appearance at this year’s festival following its earlier set on April 12.

As the members exchanged ending remarks with the audience, G-Dragon announced the upcoming tour.

“Big Bang’s 20th anniversary world tour will begin this August,” he said. “It’s going to be crazy, no doubt, and you’re going to love it for sure. So do not miss out and stay tuned.”

Further details, including tour dates and locations, have yet to be disclosed. However, with Big Bang having debuted in August 2006, the timing suggests the tour will coincide with the group’s milestone anniversary.

Following the announcement, Taeyang expressed gratitude to fans for their long-standing support.

“As we mark our 20th anniversary, we’re deeply grateful for the love, support and patience you’ve shown us over the years,” shared Taeyang. “The only way we can repay you is through good music and performances. We wouldn’t be here without you, and we love you.”

Taeyang is also expected to kick off the group’s anniversary activities with the release of his upcoming solo album “Quintessence” on May 18, his first release in nearly three years.

Big Bang has released a string of era-defining hits since its debut, including “Bang Bang Bang,” “Fantastic Baby,” “Bae Bae” and “Lies.” The group is set to begin its 20th anniversary activities in earnest following its Coachella performances.