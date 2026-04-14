Big Bang member brings 'ppongjjak' to global stage in unexpected solo set

Daesung surprised audiences Sunday at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival by performing trot music — a genre rarely seen on the global festival stage.

Trot, often referred to as “ppongjjak” for its distinctive repetitive rhythm and vocal inflections, remains relatively unfamiliar to international audiences. Yet Daesung embraced the challenge, performing his solo tracks “Hando-Chogua” and “Look at Me, Gwisun” during Sunday’s show in Indio, California.

During the group’s 67-minute set, Daesung took the stage following G-Dragon and Taeyang, who had energized the crowd with hip-hop and R&B performances. In contrast, Daesung opened his segment with trot, displaying a bold stylistic shift.

As he began, a large Korean subtitle reading “Hello, this is Daesung” appeared on the screen. Notably, the performance featured only Korean lyrics — including the repeated phrase “Look at me, Gwisun” — without English translation, filling the stage backdrop.

With playful expressions and theatrical gestures, Daesung quickly transformed the venue into a festive, almost carnival-like atmosphere, engaging a global audience with a genre rooted in Korean tradition.

His performance stood out against the preceding stages, offering a striking contrast to the sleek, contemporary sounds of his bandmates. Backed by a live band, Daesung delivered powerful vocals that highlighted his signature bright and expressive tone.

“Look at Me, Gwisun,” released in 2008, is one of Daesung’s signature solo tracks. The song blends traditional trot elements with modern production, helping to challenge the genre’s long-held “old-fashioned” image.

According to his agency, R&D Company, the performance's concept was driven largely by the artist himself.

“Daesung personally wanted to present the Korean lyrics visually on stage, and the concept was developed through multiple revisions with the production team,” the agency said. “It also reflected his desire to perform trot, with the overall stage direction discussed together with the members.”

Music critic Lim Hee-yun said the performance should be viewed within a broader context rather than as a novelty.

“For non-main stages, the audience is largely made up of fans,” Lim said. “In that sense, the trot performance itself may not carry significant meaning.”

Instead, Lim suggested examining why global festivals like Coachella continue to invite K-pop acts.

“It’s not just about trot being performed at Coachella,” he said. “We should look at why Coachella invited Big Bang in the first place, and why legacy festivals continue to book K-pop artists. It could also reflect the festival’s current challenges, as K-pop acts are seen as a way to secure audiences.”