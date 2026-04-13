Big Bang is set to take the stage at Coachella on Monday, marking a major moment ahead of the group’s 20th anniversary world tour.

The group will perform a one-hour set at the festival’s Outdoor Theatre stage in Indio, California — one of the main, largest stages of the festival.

The group is returning to the festival stage after its previously scheduled performance at Coachella 2020 was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Teasers shared on social media hinted at performances of hits including “Bang Bang Bang,” “Fantastic Baby,” and “We Like 2 Party,” suggesting a setlist spanning their career.

Other than the three tracks, fans are also looking forward to solo performances by the three members — G-Dragon, Taeyang and Daesung — who have also built a distinct identity through their solo careers.

The Coachella performance is also expected to serve as a starting point for the group’s global tour. Though the exact dates and details of the upcoming tour are yet to be revealed, it has been teased numerous times by all three members during their recent concerts.

“This Coachella stage feels like a symbolic new beginning for us,” said Big Bang in a statement released by YG Entertainment. “We’ve prepared with great care and look forward to connecting with fans around the world through music.”