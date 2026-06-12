US President Donald Trump said Thursday that a peace agreement with Iran is in "pretty final shape" and could be signed in Europe this weekend, noting his understanding that Iran's top leader has approved it.

Trump made the remarks during a press availability at the White House, highlighting that the United States "just made a great settlement of the war with Iran," after he announced the cancellation of planned strikes on the Islamic Republic, citing progress in the peace negotiations.

South Korea and other countries have been closely watching developments in the Middle East conflict, which has all but closed the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route for oil, fertilizer and other commodities, and has pushed up oil prices.

"We have a signing soon and the documents are in pretty final shape. So, we'll see. Very good ... should be done pretty quickly," Trump said.

The president added, "The Strait (of Hormuz) will officially open as soon as we sign, which could be soon, very soon, maybe over the weekend in Europe."

Asked if Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei had given his approval for the proposed deal with the US, he said, "I understand the answer is yes."

Referring to the envisioned peace document, Trump said that the "most important paragraph" to him is that "Iran will, in no way, shape or form, have a nuclear weapon or purchase a nuclear weapon."

He said he will not be at the signing, but Vice President JD Vance and other key officials will be there.

Earlier in the day, Trump wrote on Truth Social that he called off a plan for additional strikes on Iran.

"Based on the fact that discussions with the Islamic Republic of Iran have been brought to the highest level of Iranian leadership and approved, I have, as President of the United States of America, cancelled the scheduled strikes and bombings against Iran this evening," Trump said.

"Discussions and final points have been, in both concept and great detail, approved by all parties involved, including the United States, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Turkey, Pakistan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, Egypt and others," he added.

Trump also said that the naval blockade will remain "in full force and effect" until the negotiations are finalized.

"Time and place of the signing to be announced shortly," he said.

Trump's Truth Social post came amid growing concerns that the US and Iran could return to full-scale war as their fragile ceasefire has repeatedly been tested by an escalating exchange of attacks on each other.

The two sides have been negotiating a memorandum of understanding that would reportedly extend their ceasefire, reopen the Strait of Hormuz and continue negotiations on Iran's nuclear program.

They have been working to narrow differences over US demands for Iran to abandon any pursuit of nuclear weapons and hand over its stockpile of enriched uranium, and Iran's calls for Washington to unfreeze its assets and ease sanctions, among other things.

South Korea and other countries, which rely on the Strait of Hormuz for energy imports, have hoped the two countries can reach a peace settlement that would restore safe passage through the waterway. Two dozen South Korean vessels still remain trapped in the strait. (Yonhap)