The United States has approved the sale of advanced air-to-air missiles to South Korea in a deal worth an estimated $292 million, the US Department of State said Tuesday.

The proposed sale includes 70 AIM-120C-8 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles, as well as two guidance sections.

The package also includes missile containers, control equipment, spare parts, technical support, logistics services and other equipment needed to operate and maintain the weapons system. RTX Corp., formerly Raytheon, will serve as the principal contractor.

The US State Department said the sale would support US foreign policy and national security objectives by strengthening the security of South Korea, which it described as a key ally and a major force for political stability and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific region.

The department also said the missiles would improve South Korea’s ability to meet current and future threats by enhancing its air defense capabilities, deterring regional aggression and ensuring interoperability with US forces.

The AIM-120C-8 is one of the latest variants of the AMRAAM, a widely used beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile. It is designed to engage enemy aircraft at distances beyond a pilot’s line of sight and features improvements in range and guidance compared with earlier models.

The missile is compatible with major fighter aircraft operated by the South Korean Air Force, including the F-15K, KF-16 and the F-35A stealth fighter.

The latest acquisition is expected to bolster South Korea’s air superiority capabilities and strengthen its ability to respond to aerial threats from North Korea.

The State Department said the proposed sale would not alter the basic military balance in the Indo-Pacific region and would not adversely affect US defense readiness.