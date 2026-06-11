South Korea and India should deepen economic cooperation in areas ranging from semiconductors and shipbuilding to clean energy and critical minerals, India's ambassador to Seoul said Wednesday, highlighting growing opportunities for Korean businesses in one of the world's fastest-growing economies.

Indian Ambassador Gourangalal Das said India remains a "stable, steady and focused player" despite growing global uncertainties, including geopolitical conflicts, technological disruptions and demographic shifts.

"Great prospects await nations that stay rooted in the face of the tornado of change and have the power to harness its energy," Das said.

The ambassador pointed to India's recent economic performance, noting that the country recorded 7.8 percent growth in the January-March quarter and ranks as the world's fastest-growing major economy.

He said reforms aimed at improving the business environment, along with the opening of sectors such as defense, space and nuclear energy to greater private participation, were creating new opportunities for foreign investors.

Das encouraged Korean companies to expand their presence in India beyond traditional sectors such as electronics, home appliances and automobiles, citing opportunities in semiconductors, critical minerals, renewable energy, green hydrogen and advanced manufacturing.

He also highlighted initiatives unveiled during the April summit between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Korean President Lee Jae Myung, including cooperation in shipbuilding and maritime logistics, green technologies, batteries, telecommunications, biotechnology and carbon reduction projects.

"We invite business leaders present here to grab these opportunities with imagination, boldness and 'palli-palli' spirit," he said, using the Korean expression for "hurry up," often associated with the country's rapid industrialization and culture of speed.

Das made the remarks at the Global Business Forum hosted by Herald Media Group, publisher of The Korea Herald and Herald Business.

The event, held at Summit Gallery in southern Seoul, brought together local business leaders and industry experts to discuss global business trends and investment opportunities.

The forum later featured a presentation by Lee Kang-seok, senior vice president and head of external cooperation at Daewoo Engineering & Construction, who outlined the company's overseas expansion strategy.

Lee said Daewoo E&C aims to increase the share of overseas business in its portfolio to 75 percent by 2035, up from the current 25 percent.

He highlighted the company's activities in energy, infrastructure and urban development projects across Africa, Southeast Asia and Central Asia, including liquefied natural gas plants, nuclear power projects, data centers and large-scale city development initiatives.

He described the company as evolving beyond a traditional construction contractor into a global developer capable of managing projects throughout their entire life cycle, from planning and financing to construction and operation.

Architect Hong Tae-sun, president of YKH Associates, also spoke at the forum, exploring the relationship between architecture and music.

Drawing on his experience as both a musician and architect, Hong said that architecture and music share common principles such as rhythm, repetition, harmony, proportion and silence.

He said architects, like composers, create experiences that shape human emotions and movement through space.

"Architecture is not simply form. It is music that resonates with the human spirit," Hong said.