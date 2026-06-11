The Korea Tourism Organization appointed members of the band N.Flying as honorary ambassadors for its HiKR brand on Wednesday at HiKR Ground, the organization's culture and tourism space in Jung-gu, Seoul.

The name HiKR combines "Hi," a greeting to travelers around the world, with "KR" for Korea. As ambassadors, the band will promote inbound tourism through activities such as campaign videos and songs.

N.Flying debuted in 2015 and has built a global fan base. The band topped local music charts in 2019 with "Rooftop," and has since entered the top 10 of Japan's Oricon chart, toured four Asian cities and held a solo concert at Olympic Park in Seoul last year.

The KTO plans to draw on the band's international profile to promote the HiKR brand and travel to Korea. Planned projects include promotional videos tied to HiKR Ground, a HiKR theme song and regional tourism packages linked to the band's nationwide tour, with distribution through the organization's overseas offices.

Travel venture Pavement will also take part in the partnership. The company, selected for the KTO's early-stage tourism startup program, will offer regional travel packages tied to N.Flying's tour of Seoul, Gwangju, Daegu and Busan in July through its travel platform app Celetrip.

"We hope N.Flying's global fandom becomes a strong motivation to visit Korea. Through active collaboration with K-pop artists, we will promote the appeal of HiKR and Korean tourism worldwide and work to turn that interest into actual visits," KTO President Park Sung-hyeuck said.

HiKR Ground, where the appointment ceremony was held, offers K-culture experiences and tourism information. The KTO operates the space in connection with HiKR Station at Incheon Airport Terminal 1, allowing foreign visitors to experience Korean tourism from arrival through their time in the country.