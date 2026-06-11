BTS hit the 900 million streams mark for the first time for an international artist in Japan with “Dynamite,” said label Big Hit Music on Wednesday, citing Oricon’s streaming data.

The 2020 megahit is the ninth song to achieve the feat in Oricon’s chart history, and BTS is the sixth artist overall to do so.

The disco pop tune released during the COVID-19 pandemic was the first English-language song from the group and made a hotshot debut on Billboard’s Hot 100, a first ever for a K-pop artist. The single stayed atop the main singles chart for three weeks and charted the longest run on the ranking for a K-pop act at 32 weeks at the time.

It went on to cinch the superband’s first Grammy nomination.

The music video for the song amassed 2 billion views on YouTube by last year, and the performance video 300 million as of May.