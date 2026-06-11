South Korean defender Kim Tae-hyeon hit the sidelines with an ankle injury Wednesday, the day before the country's first Group A match of the FIFA World Cup.

A national team official told reporters Kim hurt his ankle during a training session Tuesday at Chivas Verde Valle in Zapopan, near Guadalajara, and may miss the group stage.

South Korea will begin their tournament against Czechia on Thursday at Estadio Guadalajara. Their next match will be at the same venue against Mexico on June 18, and they will close out the group play against South Africa on June 24 in Monterrey, also in Mexico.

Kim skipped Wednesday's session at Chivas Verde Valle and did some individual workout indoors instead.

Kim, 25, is regarded as a backup at the center back position and the team official said South Korea will not select a replacement for the injured player.

"We have enough players who can play center back, like Lee Gi-hyuk and Cho Wi-je," the official said, listing two names that will likely get the start alongside veteran Kim Min-jae against Czechia. "Kim Tae-hyeon will continue to rehab his injury and we plan to use him in the round of 32 (if we get there)."

The official didn't entirely rule out the possibility that Kim Tae-hyeon will be available against South Africa in two weeks' time.

In another injury-related update, midfielder Bae Jun-ho is recovering from his own ankle injury and should be ready to play against Mexico next week, the team official said.

Bae suffered the injury on a hard tackle by a Trinidad and Tobago player during their friendly mach on May 30. He hasn't participated in a training session since and rode a stationary bike Wednesday. (Yonhap)