President Lee Jae Myung on Wednesday congratulated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming the longest-serving prime minister of India, the world’s largest democracy, in a message posted on X in Korean and Hindi.

“Prime Minister Modi, I sincerely congratulate you on becoming the longest-serving prime minister of India, the world’s largest democracy,” Lee wrote.

Lee said Modi had played an important role over many years in leading India’s growth and development and in raising the country’s standing in the international community.

“I believe this achievement reflects the trust that the people of India have placed in your leadership,” Lee wrote.

The president also recalled that the two sides had agreed in April to further advance the Korea-India Special Strategic Partnership and work together to build a future of growth and innovation.

“I look forward to continuing to build trust and friendship with you and achieving concrete outcomes that the people of both countries can feel,” Lee wrote.

Lee concluded the message by wishing Modi good health and the people of India happiness and prosperity.

The same congratulatory message was also posted in Hindi, written in the Devanagari script, via Modi’s official X handle, @narendramodi.