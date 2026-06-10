A police officer has donated 112 blood donor cards to help pediatric cancer patients in Busan ahead of World Blood Donor Day on June 14.

Officer Jeong Yeon-jun donated the cards to the Busan Naum Childhood Cancer Center of the Korea Childhood Leukemia Foundation on Tuesday, according to Gijang Police Station in Busan. The number 112 was chosen to match Korea’s police emergency hotline.

“As someone who protects the lives and safety of the public, I uphold my sense of duty as a police officer and the value of sharing life,” Jeong said.

He has made several donations over the years, collecting a donor card each time. When a patient needs a transfusion, Jeong's card can be redeemed to cover the cost.

“I hope this small gesture can help children receiving treatment and their families,” he said.

According to the Busan Naum Childhood Cancer Center, between 1,200 and 1,300 children in Korea are diagnosed with pediatric cancer each year.