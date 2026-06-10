SK Group will bring together senior executives and employees this week for a three-day forum on how the conglomerate can move faster in the era of artificial intelligence.

The group said Wednesday it will hold the 2026 New Icheon Forum from Thursday to Saturday at the SKMS Research Center in Icheon, Gyeonggi Province. The event will focus on how AI is reshaping business and how SK plans to accelerate artificial intelligence transformation, or AX, across its affiliates.

The forum will be attended by about 50 senior executives, including SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, Executive Vice Chairman Chey Jae-won, Supex Council Chair Chey Chang-won and the CEOs of major affiliates.

The new forum combines SK’s annual first-half strategy meeting with the Icheon Forum, which has brought together employees, executives and outside experts to discuss technology trends and future growth. SK plans to hold the integrated event every June.

The change reflects SK’s view that adaptation must keep pace with the rapid developments in AI. By putting executives and employees in the same forum, the group hopes to speed up decision-making and execution.

Much of the discussion will center on AX plans at SK affiliates.

Executives will open the event by reviewing AX goals and execution plans, including CEO panel talks. Employees will take over on the second day to discuss field-level changes, adoption hurdles and organizational improvements.

The final day will be used to share affiliate-level action plans and build momentum for faster adoption of AX across the group.